Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Raymond James

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

NYSE:OSH opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,279,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,903. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $139,805,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

