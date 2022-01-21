Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYZN opened at $4.42 on Friday. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

