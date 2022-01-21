MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) & Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Financial Review

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and Personalis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Personalis $78.65 million 5.99 -$41.28 million ($1.37) -7.68

MDxHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MDxHealth and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Personalis 0 2 6 0 2.75

MDxHealth currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.40%. Personalis has a consensus target price of $30.38, indicating a potential upside of 188.74%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Personalis -68.68% -19.34% -16.32%

Summary

Personalis beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

