Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Citigroup

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Progress Software stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Progress Software has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

