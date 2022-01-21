Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Insider Grant Davey Sells 5,000,000 Shares

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) insider Grant Davey sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19), for a total value of A$1,350,000.00 ($971,223.02).

Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Grant Davey sold 5,099,284 shares of Lotus Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24), for a total value of A$1,728,657.28 ($1,243,638.33).

The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

