The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $574.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $598.00 to $574.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.90% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $348.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.