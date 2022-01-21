FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $486,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

