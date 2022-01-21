Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s current price.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,928,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,889,000 after purchasing an additional 379,341 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

