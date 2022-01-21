Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $1,832,625.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Tenable by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 278,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

