Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Buys 150,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $663,174.42.

On Thursday, January 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 26,279 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $478,277.80.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,392.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $8,510,000. Finally, Yale University lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.0% during the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

