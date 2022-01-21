Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.80

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 7528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

