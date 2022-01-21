Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

NKE opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $225.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

