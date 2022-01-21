Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Major Shareholder Private Ltd Gic Sells 3,250,000 Shares

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Private Ltd Gic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of Virtu Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.37. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.