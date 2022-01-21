SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,280 Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 49.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of FISI opened at $31.66 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $501.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

