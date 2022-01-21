SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after buying an additional 1,907,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after buying an additional 463,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

