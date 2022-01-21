SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,330,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of GDEN opened at $43.51 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.