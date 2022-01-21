SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $319,000 Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in View in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in View by 579.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,192 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter worth $16,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of View by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter worth $11,136,000. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of View stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. View, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

