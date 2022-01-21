SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 34,142 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 85.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

NYSE CLR opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.