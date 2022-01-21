SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $301,000 in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAW. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

NYSE LAW opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81. CS Disco Inc has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644 in the last 90 days.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

