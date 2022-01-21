SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The RMR Group during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.36%.

RMR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.