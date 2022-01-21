Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth $86,294,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after acquiring an additional 145,687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth $6,476,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth $5,928,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.79. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

