Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $84.62 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.