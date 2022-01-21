Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 705,823 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 705,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

