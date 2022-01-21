Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,786 Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $66,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

