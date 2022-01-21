21,411 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 24.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 206,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $4.67 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $184.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

