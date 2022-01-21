Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 4,011,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after buying an additional 469,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 774,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 706,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Russell Trenary III bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

OTLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTLK opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.