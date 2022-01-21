British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,400 ($46.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.52).

BATS opened at GBX 3,133 ($42.75) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,739.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,691.23. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,165.50 ($43.19). The company has a market capitalization of £71.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

