British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($50.48) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.58) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($53.21) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.30) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,400 ($46.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.52).

BATS opened at GBX 3,133 ($42.75) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,739.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,691.23. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,165.50 ($43.19). The company has a market capitalization of £71.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

