Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.23) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.23) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON SUR opened at GBX 98.20 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Sureserve Group has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 106 ($1.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £161.63 million and a P/E ratio of 20.67.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

