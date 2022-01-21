6,698 Shares in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in VSE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VSE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in VSE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $685.56 million, a PE ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. VSE Co. has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. upped their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

