Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,158.33 ($43.09).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,061 ($41.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.76. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($50.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,441.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,257.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

