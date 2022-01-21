Boston Research & Management Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,033.35 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,409.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3,419.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

