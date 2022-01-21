Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £105 ($143.27) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($150.09) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($136.44) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($129.62) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($122.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($143.27) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($132.00).

AZN stock opened at GBX 8,789.81 ($119.93) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.17 billion and a PE ratio of 110.11. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($91.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,523 ($129.94). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,490.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,589.02.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

