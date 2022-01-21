Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target to €8.30

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.20 ($9.32) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.