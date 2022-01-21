Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. Sika has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Several brokerages have commented on SXYAY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.80.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

