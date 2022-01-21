Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in December

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

SLSSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SLSSF stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

