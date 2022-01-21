Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. Cameco has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.