Zacks Investment Research Lowers Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to Hold

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $646.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

