GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.86

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 2497414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $491.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.65.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $10,037,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 282.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 256,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 189,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

