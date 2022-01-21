Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Critical Survey

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52% Hagerty N/A N/A N/A

89.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Hagerty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 0.00 $996.00 million $17.69 N/A Hagerty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 6 4 1 2.55 Hagerty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus price target of $247.91, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Hagerty.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Hagerty on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses in helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers collector vehicles, motorsports, boats, and business insurance products; and car financing for antique, classic, and collectible vehicles. The company is based in Traverse City, Michigan.

