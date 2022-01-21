Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBHS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

