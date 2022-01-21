Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to “Hold”

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

ARMK stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

