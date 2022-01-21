Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Buy

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

AX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of AX stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

