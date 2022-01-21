Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $720.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post sales of $720.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the highest is $740.18 million. SkyWest posted sales of $589.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW opened at $39.63 on Friday. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.