Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.20 ($54.77) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.19 ($51.36).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

