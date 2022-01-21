CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.79 ($92.94).

ETR:COP opened at €61.20 ($69.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.63. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a 1-year high of €85.35 ($96.99).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

