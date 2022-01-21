Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.60 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €3.60 ($4.09) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.35 ($3.80).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.06 ($4.61) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($16.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

