UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €64.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.20 ($93.41).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.44 ($76.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €62.37 and a 200 day moving average of €64.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

