Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Declines By 19.0%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

