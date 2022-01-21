Research Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

APTS opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $905.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. State Street Corp raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

