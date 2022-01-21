Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Siltronic AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Siltronic in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2023 earnings at $14.36 EPS.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SSLLF stock opened at $144.11 on Thursday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $144.11 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.55.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.15 million during the quarter.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.